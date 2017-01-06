SOCAR increased drilling operations in 2016

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) made drilling operations length of 105 245 meters.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 102 532 meters of these works refer to operation, 2 713 meters to prospecting.

Drilling operations carried out by the company last year, were more by 0.8% than in 2015.

4 882 meters of drilling operations in the reporting year, conducted in December. 4 839 of these works refer to operation, the remaining to prospecting.

In addition, 7 drilled wells in December, as well as 64 new wells from the beginning of the year built and handed over to the miners.