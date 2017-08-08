SOCAR increases budget payments

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 128,954 mln AZN to the state budget.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, this is 1,755 mln AZN or 1,4% more than in July 2016. In general, in January-July 2017, contributions to the state budget amounted to 914,566 mln AZN, which is 125.625 mln AZN or 15.9% more compared to the same period in 2016.

In addition, last month, SOCAR transferred 2,959 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF). This is 875,000 AZN or 7.2% more than in last year.

In general, in January-July 2017, contributions to the SSPF amounted to 87,251 mln AZN, that is 5,635 mln AZN or 6,9% more compared to the same period of 2016.