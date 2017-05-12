SOCAR increased budget payments by 19%

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 133,659 million AZN to state budget in April, 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is 13,814 mln. AZN or 11,5% more compared with April 2016.

In general, in January-April 2017, company has paid 530,302 mln AZN to the state budget that is 85,327 mln. AZN or 19,2% more in comparison with corresponding period in 2016.

Besides, in April 2017, SOCAR paid 13,247 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund. This is 109,000 AZN or 0.8% more compared to the same period in 2016. Generally, in January-April 2017, SOCAR paid 49.515 mln AZN to SSPF, which is 4,407 mln AZN or 9.8% more compared with January-April 2016.