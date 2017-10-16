SOCAR increased budget payments by 14%

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 1 165 678 thousand AZN to the state budget between January and September, 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is 140,833 mln. AZN or 13,7 % more compared with the corresponding period in 2016. 117,330 mln. AZN of the funds transferred in the 9 months of this year accounts for September.

Moreover, in September SOCAR transferred 12,600 mln. AZN to the State Social Protection Fund.

In January-September of this year SOCAR has paid 112,426 mln. AZN to the State Social Protection Fund which is 5,263 mln AZN or 4,9 % more compared with the corresponding period of last year.