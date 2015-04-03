SOCAR in September to put into operation largest seaport in Turkey

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Energy projects of Azerbaijan in Turkey carried out at a high level. All works are carried out on the planned program.

Report informs, it was said by the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev in an interview with AzerTAc.

R.Abdullayev said that the construction of the sea port in Izmir conducted in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev at a high level and on schedule.

Seaport under construction in Izmir, which will be commissioned in September this year, will become the largest port in Turkey. When refinery will begin operation in 2018, SOCAR will be one of the two largest companies in Turkey, R.Abdullayev said.