SOCAR hosts the UK delegation

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ An official opening ceremony of the visit program of delegation consisting of representatives of more than 25 companies operating in various sectors of oil and gas industry led by UK special trade envoy for Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson was held in the administrative building of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, main purpose of the visit that will run from November 29 to December 1, is to identify prospects of cooperation between UK companies with local companies operating in the oil and gas industry and further development of cooperation.

During the official part of the event Baroness Nicholson, Vice President on Geology and Geophysics at SOCAR Bahram Huseynov and Vice President of BP-Azerbaijan Joe Murph spoke about the history of cooperation between the two countries, current and future projects and answered questions of local and British companies who attended the event.

In coming days, guests with participation of international companies will continue to visit enterprises established in Azerbaijan.