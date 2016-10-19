SOCAR hosts meeting with Norwegian Carbon Limits

Baku.19 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of the World Bank, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today hosted a meeting between representatives of the Norwegian Carbon Limits company and Rafiga Huseynzade, SOCAR Vice President for Ecology.

Report informs citing SOCAR, main aim of the meeting is to carry out measures to reduce emissions into the atmosphere in Azerbaijan by expanding joint cooperation between the World Bank and SOCAR as well as by using the practice of Carbon Limits company.

During the meeting, the works to be carried out by SOCAR and Carbon Limits were discussed. Carbon Limits representative Torleif Haugland thanked to the SOCAR management for organizing the meeting and spoke about the future contributions of joint cooperation.