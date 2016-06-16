SOCAR hosts a meeting on human resources management

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Human Resources Department (HDR) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) with the participation of Vice-President Khalik Mammadov, Yashar Latifov, Bahram Huseynov and other senior officials has played host to the meeting on measures for implementation of personnel policy in SOCAR’s structural exploration and production divisions.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, head of HDR Asif Bekirli made a presentation on the areas of human resources policy, human resources functions, statistical data, ongoing and planned projects in this field.

During the meeting was discussed SOCAR career development programs, development of communication systems, creation of rotation of specialists between the control system and its implementation, evaluation process of employment of workers, setting goals, personal development plans, training programs, strategies for effective human resources management and other issues.