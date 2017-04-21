SOCAR holds training workshop on energy efficiency of buildings

© Socar.az

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ecology Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held a training- workshop on “Energy consumption/heat output in buildings, public catering and modification of residential buildings”.

Report informs citing SOCAR, workshop took place within the project signed by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic on Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) for low-carbon end-use sectors of the country.

During seminar presentations were made on climate, energy and energy efficiency of buildings (basic principles), integrated building design and energy simulations, examples of high-efficiency buildings in the world. The training workshop was attended by specialists of Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, representatives of processing plants, as well as "Azneft", "Azəriqaz", "Azərikimya" production units.