SOCAR holds trainings for students undertaking vocational education

© Socar

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Education, Training and Certification Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held training for students undertaking vocational education in 2016-2017 academic year in Gobustan Regional Training Center and Sumgayit Training and Education Center. Trainings on “Successfully taking advantage of the career opportunities”, “Personal development”, Characteristics of professional business behavior” were given by employees of the Human Resources Department.

Report informs citing SOCAR, main purpose of the trainings is to prepare students for working environment, informing about changing demands of labor market and support them in their further career development.

The trainings have informed the students about SOCAR’s ethical standards, relations in workplace, behavioral qualities, changing dynamics of labor market, current situation, the role of social networks in search of work, information on e-recruiting companies, preparing a curriculum vitae, ways to succeed in interviews, etc. The students' questions were answered.

The similiar trainings will be organized in the future.