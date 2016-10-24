SOCAR hosts international course on IOSH safety management system

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, IOSH Safety Management System international course for occupational health and safety experts of SOCAR departments has launched at the Specialist Training Center of the Education,Training and Certification Department (ETCD) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the SOCAR, those, who achieved success in the exams at the end of the course will receive IOSH (British Institution of Occupational Safety and Health) Managing Safety certificate: "Organization of the course will allow reduction of risks in workplaces, safety management, accident investigations, identifying hazards in working conditions and implementation of corrections".

Notably, the works on IOSH membership, which is an influential international organization, in order to carry out occupational health and safety activities in the SOCAR departments according to the international standards were continued as well as Education,Training and Certification Department won a training license Managing Safety.