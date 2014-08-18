SOCAR has reduced gasoline manufacture

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2014 the Baku refineries of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced a total of 683.9 thousand tons of gasoline. As Report informs, it was said in SOCAR’s report.

In comparison with January-July 2013 production of gasoline decreased by 16.2%. According to the August 1, 2014, in the warehouses of enterprises 66.7 thousand tons of unsold products have accumulated.

At the present time only gasoline Ai-92 produced at the Baku refineries. Production of gasoline Ai-95 suspended and is currently being imported into the country under the brand name Premium. The price of gasoline Ai-92 (0.7 manats per liter) is regulated by the government. According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the prices for gasoline Premium set freely.

Currently, gasoline Premium costs 0.97 manats per liter. In January-July, 101.5 thousand tons of straight gasoline produced was intended for the chemical industry. Its production increased by 19.3% compared to the same period last year. In 2013, Azerbaijan produced 1.407 million tons of gasoline and 125 thousand tons of straight gasoline.