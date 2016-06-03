SOCAR has 51,209 employees at present

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At present, 51 209 persons work at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, said Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR Vice President for Staff, Regime and Information Technologies, addressing International Caspian Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

According to him, 12% of employees work in managerial positions, 19% of specialists and 69% of workers: 'According to age group, 14% - under 30 employees, 20% - 41-50 aged, 22% - 31-40 aged, as well as 38% - over 51.

"As for education, education of 32% of workers is higher, 13% secondary specialized, 5% vocational, 50% secondary education. 83% of workers are men, 17% women", he stated.

'35 PhDs, 225 candidates of sciences work in the company', SOCAR's official added.