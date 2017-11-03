SOCAR-GPC annual income may equal to $ 0.8-1.2 bln

© Report

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Under the SOCAR GPC project, annual income of gas processing and petrochemical complex will be built in Garadagh region calculated at $ 0.8-1.2 bln.

Report informs, Director General of SOCAR Polymer LLC Farid Jafarov said at today's SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku.

According to him, total investment expenditures on project primarily estimated at $ 4.2 billion.

“Annual capacity of gas processing plant is projected at 10 billion cubic meters. The complex also plans to produce 600,000 tons of polyethylene and 130,000 tons of propylene”, he said.

Jafarov said that the project is at the FEED (Front End Engineering Design) phase.