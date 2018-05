Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will attend the 5th Annual CIS Petrochemicals Conference to be held in Moscow on April 4-6.

Report informs, information on "SOCAR GPC" project planned to implement in Garadagh and "SOCAR Polymer" project will be given in Moscow.

Notably, the event will also discuss exchange of experience on other significant regional projects.