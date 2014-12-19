SOCAR provides well-deserved response to Global Witness allegations

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) launched a brand new website (www.azerbaijananonymousexplained.com) addressing all allegations brought by Global Witness, UK based NGO dealing with transparency in mining field, Report was told in SOCAR.

'Global Witness in its Report ‘Azerbaijan Anonymous’ published in December 2013 brought groundless allegations against SOCAR and accused it in a lack of transparency', - Report was told in SOCAR.

According to the information, the website is a specially designated website prepared by SOCAR’s team with an assistance of external advisors, which comprehensively and fully address all the questions raised in Global Witness Report. It is currently launched in English, but the Azerbaijani and Russian versions will be also available shortly.

'At first glance the website content clearly shows how groundless and biased are the allegations of Global Witness against SOCAR', - SOCAR said.