 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR provides well-deserved response to Global Witness allegations

    'Website content clearly shows how groundless and biased are the allegations of Global Witness against SOCAR'

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) launched a brand new website (www.azerbaijananonymousexplained.comaddressing all allegations brought by Global Witness, UK based NGO dealing with transparency in mining field, Report was told in SOCAR. 

    'Global Witness in its Report ‘Azerbaijan Anonymous’ published in December 2013 brought groundless allegations against SOCAR and accused it in a lack of transparency', - Report was told in SOCAR.

    According to the information, the website  is a specially designated website prepared by SOCAR’s team with an assistance of external advisors, which comprehensively and fully address all the questions raised in Global Witness Report. It is currently launched in English, but the Azerbaijani and Russian versions will be also available shortly. 

    'At first glance the website content clearly shows how groundless and biased are the allegations of Global Witness against SOCAR', - SOCAR said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi