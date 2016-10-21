SOCAR gives storage gas to population due to cold weather terms

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the cold weather in recent days in Azerbaijan, amount of gas supplied to the population increased.

Report informs, said Rahman Gurbanov, Vice President for Oil and Gas Transportation and Gas Facilities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

R. Gurbanov noted that, volume of gas injected into the underground gas storage facilities reduced and this volume is given to the population. Vice President said, 16-17 million cubic meters of gas per day is given to the country population: "Although transition to winter mode will be launched on November 15, "Azerigas" going to operate in a winter mode."

Speaking about the reasons for reduction in volume of marketable gas, R. Gurbanov said the volume of gas injected into the ACG, as well as gas pumped into the underground gas storage facilities increased. "Therefore marketable gas reduced".

According to him, gas pumping season is not over yet.