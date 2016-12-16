SOCAR Georgia: Gas supply to all customers will be restored tomorrow morning

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Consequences of the yesterday's accident in the main gas pipeline passing through Georgia's Adjara Autonomous Republic have been eliminated.

Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC Mahir Mammadov told Report: "Minor accident occurred in the main gas pipeline during repairs. As a result, gas supply was suspended to 49 000 subscribers. The consequences have already been eliminated. Certain warnings, educational information must be delivered before restoration of gas supply. Only after it, gas supply is restored".

According to him, gas supply to 34 000 subscribers will be resumed until this evening.

M.Mammadov noted that tomorrow morning, other 15 000 customers will be supplied with gas as the restoration at night is dangerous.