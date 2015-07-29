SOCAR Georgia denies information on ceasing gas supply to the country in August

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Georgia has denied the information about the cessation of gas supply from country in August.

Report informs referring to the Business Georgia, the company said.

As stated in SOCAR Georgia Gas, repair works started on gas pipelines connecting Georgia and Azerbaijan, which do not affect the gas supply to the population of Georgia:"SOCAR Georgia Gas Company reiterates that the planned rehabilitation works on the gas pipeline " Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan " and " Shahdeniz " will not create problems in gas supply to Georgia."

It is reported that, planned repair works are held annually in August and during the entire period of rehabilitation works gas will not be turned off under any circumstances.