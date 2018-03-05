SOCAR Gas Processing Plant processed 2.9 bln cum of gas last year

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Gas Processing Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 2 918.3 mln. cubic meters of natural gas in 2017.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to report, from it have been produced 2,866.67 million tons of purified dry gas, 11.9 thousand tons of technical butane and 20.1 thousand tons of gas petrol.

About 48% of gas petrol and technical butane were given to SOCAR oil refineries and petrochemical plants, and 52% of technical butane were sold in domestic market.

Notably, the report of Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to Milli Majlis. The document will be discussed at plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament, March 16.