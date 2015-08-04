SOCAR: Gas flow via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline suspended yesterday

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Incident in the area of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline in the province of Kars took place this morning. However, due to the preventive measures, gas flow was suspended by Southern Gas Corridor pipeline yesterday, that's to say, is the area of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline to Georgian Turkish border."

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Due to the suspension of the gas flow from yesterday, gas leak didn't happen as a result of the accident and the incident didn't cause material losses for "Shah Deniz" project participants.

According to the information, for the safety of gas pipeline, on which the explosion occurred, is responsible Turkish company Botaş: "The operator of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline is Turkish company Botaş. The area to the Georgian-Turkish border is under the control of BP-Azerbaijan. The reason of the incident is being investigated."

Explosion occurred due to an unknown reason in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars-Erzurum gas pipeline, Governor of Turkey's north-eastern Kars province.