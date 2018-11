© Report

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is forecasted to increase the budget transfers by AZN 1.450 million in 2019, up AZN 20 million from 2018, Report informs referring to the 2019 state budget package.

According to the package, this makes up 62.1% receipts from tax authorities on oil sector.

SOCAR transferred AZN 1,511,033,000 to the state budget in 2017, up AZN 115,577,000 or 8.3% by contrast to 2016.