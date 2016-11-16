SOCAR finances study abroad of 275 students

Baku. 16 November.REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has hosted the representatives of the National Council of Youth Organizations.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, Chief of Human Resources Department, Asif Bekirli spoke about recent achievements in the field of oil strategy, stressed role of youths in these successes. The projects, carried out by the company to provide quality education to the young generation in accordance with international standards, also, training professional staff under the instruction of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were mentioned. It was stated that launch of professional workforce training under SOCAR has led to increased interest among young people in vocational training.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani National Council of Youth Organizations, Seymur Huseynov noted that the Council unites 114 NGOs and plays an important role in the organization of youth policy in the country.

In the event, a video was shown about youth-related projects of SOCAR. Then, Deputy Chief of the HR Department Training and Development Section, Roman Suleymanov made a presentation and noted that during 2004-2016 years, 19 162 people applied for SOCAR Internal Scholarship Program and 1918 students chosen as grant-holders. Also, 2 490 people applied for the Summer School Program and 272 were winners. 5 663 people applied for the Paid Summer Internship Program and 1 372 people were chosen as interns. As a part of the Foreign Scholarship Program, study abroad of 275 students was financed and graduates were employed.

Chairman of the "Boarding Graduates Social Integration" Youth Public Union, Araz Ahmadov said that vocational training of over 100 graduates of the boarding school was financed by SOCAR, as well as they were provided with jobs, problem of housing of 60 youths resolved."