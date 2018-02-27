SOCAR filling stations in Ukraine display video on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from February 23, petrol filling stations of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine are displaying a video prepared on the occassion of 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Report informs citing the AZERTAC.

According to information, the video contains enlightenment information about the Khojaly genocide, which is the one of the most terrible tragedies of the twentieth century, photos of the genocide and figures.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine believes that people who come to SOCAR petrol stations can learn the truth about Khojaly genocide through this propaganda.