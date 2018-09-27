SOCAR eyes construction of methanol plant in Russia

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is hatching plans for the construction of a methanol plant in Russia, SOCAR Polymer LLC General Manager Farid Jafarov said.

Report informs that he was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum held in Baku.

"Negotiations are underway with the Russian company on the construction of a methanol plant in Russia. It's about large-scale production. Our company plans to scale up the experience of SOCAR Polymer, " Jafarov said.

He added that the project could become profitable and competitive at the expense of an attractive gas price in Russia: "It is assumed that Russian raw materials will be used in production."