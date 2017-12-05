SOCAR exports over 1 mln tons oil, petrochemical products in 2017

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 1 076 041 tons of oil products in January-November.

Report informs, 111,156 tons of it were exported in November.

In November, 49 780 tons of diesel fuel, 859 tons of jet fuel, 59 tons of stove mazout, 7 080 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 388 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 6 521 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 3 112 tons of propylene, 4 278 tons of butylene butadiene fraction and other products were exported.

Totally, in January-November, 502 068 tons of diesel fuel, 43 969 tons of jet fuel, 295 tons of stove mazout, 65 784 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 10 283 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 56 827 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 34 497 tons of propylene, 25 894 tons of butylene butadiene fraction and other products were exported.

In November, price of esterified gasoline price in the world market made (1 ton) $ 600,39, jet fuel $ 592,36, diesel fuel $ 545,73, 1% sulfur fuel oil $ 357,94, high-pressure polyethylene $ 1 214, butylene butadiene fraction $ 649,16, liquid pyrolysis resin $ 600,39, propylene 860 EUR, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1 227,50 EUR.

Notably, in November, Brent crude oil was sold for $ 62,62/barrel on world markets, Urals for $ 61,99/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for $ 63,72.