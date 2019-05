SOCAR exported 8,000 tonnes of LPG and 200,000 tonnes of diesel in the first quarter of 2019, SOCAR Vice President for Processing David Mammadov told journalists, Report informs.

"Currently, only diesel and LPG are exported. Other products are directed to the domestic demand. LPG was exported to Georgia, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and diesel was supplied to Georgia and the Black Sea region," he added.