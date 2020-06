SOCAR exports 569,000 tonnes of crude oil in five months

24 June, 2020 10:37

https://report.az/storage/news/607b95457ea3ef99161ac5295b35c57b/00903a38-9a99-48a8-9406-ba7f009e90b2_292.jpg In January-May 2020, SOCAR exported 12.6 million tonnes of crude oil (including condensate), down 468,000 tonnes from the previous year, Report informs citing SOCAR. Of this, 12 million tonnes were exported by the consortium, 569,000 tonnes – by SOCAR.

