SOCAR exports 16.8 mln tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port last year

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 16 784 975 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in 2016.

Report informs citing SOCAR, volume of crude oil exported from the port last year is less by 6.4% compared to 2015.

1 290 954 tons of SOCAR-exported crude oil from Ceyhan port in the reporting period account for December, which is less by 30% than in December, 2015.

Notably, the indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and across the Mediterranean to the European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was launched in 2006.