SOCAR exports 1.2 mln tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port in 2016

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 1 217 799 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs citing SOCAR, this figure is less by 4% than the analogical period in 2015.

79 846 tons of crude oil exported by SOCAR from Novorossiysk port in 2016 account for December.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the north direction. Crude oil is delivered to the Novorossiysk port across the territory of Russia. Relevant agreement was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow. The first deliveries of oil to the world market through this pipeline were carried out on October 25, 1997.