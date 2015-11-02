SOCAR exported over 14,5 mln. tons oil from Jeyhan port

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 1 mln. 440 thousand 540 tons crude oil from Jeyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in October of 2015.

Report informs referring to SOCAR's press service, this indicator is 12 percent less than October of the previous year.

14 mln. 549 thousand 129 tons crude oil exported from Jeyhan port during January-October, 2015.

This indicator is 16 percent less than proper period October of the last year.

Crude oil indicators exported by SOCAR shows crude oil volumes of both Azerbaijan and the Company.