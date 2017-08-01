SOCAR exported about 2,000 tons of aircraft fuel in July

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 32 625 tons of diesel fuel and 1 968 tons of aircraft fuel in July 2017.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, also the company exported 6 360 tons of high pressure polyethylene, 586 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 2 976 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 2 504 tons of propylene and 1 058 tons of butylene butadiene fraction.

Totally, in January-July 2017, 348 180 tons of diesel fuel, 26 054 tons of jet fuel, 117 tons of furnace oil, 54 171 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 6 405 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 37 277 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 24 662 tons of propilen and 16 378 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported.

In June 2017, price of esterified gasoline in the world market made (1 ton) 509,92 USD, jet fuel 474,06 USD, diesel fuel - 435,01 USD, 1% sulfur fuel oil - 286,5 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1 163,75 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 515,66 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 509,92 USD, propylene – 790 EUR/ton, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1 335 EUR.