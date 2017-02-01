SOCAR exported 1,4 mln tons oil from Ceyhan port in January

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 1 398 440 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in January 2017.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR represents volume of crude oil of both the Azerbaijani state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to the Ceyhan port via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and exported from the port to the European market through the Mediterranean Sea.

BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku, its daily throughput capacity is 1.2 million barrels. The pipeline has been launched since 2006.