SOCAR exported 71,000 tons of diesel fuel in January

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 71 459 tons of diesel in January 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 6 952 tons of jet fuel, 7 915 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 696 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 6 165 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 3 107 tons of propylene and 2 741 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported last month.

In January 2017, cost of esterified gasoline (1 ton) in world market made 553.42 USD, aviation fuel - 504.23 USD, and diesel fuel - 477.93 USD, a 1% sulfur fuel oil - 330.93 USD low-density polyethylene - 1221.25 USD, butylene, butadiene faction - 658.65 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 553.42 USD, propylene price - 770 euros, absolute isopropyl alcohol - 940 euros.

In January, a barrel of "Brent" crude oil sold at 54.67 USD, "Urals" oil -53.66 USD, "BTC FOB Ceyhan" crude oil - 55.14 USD.