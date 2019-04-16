​SOCAR exported 5.8 million tonnes of oil in Q1

In the first quarter of 2019, SOCAR exported 5.790 million tonnes of oil, Report informs citing the company.

In the reporting period, SOCAR exported 3.161 billion cubic meters of gas, up 27% from the previous year.

It was noted that gas exports by SOCAR and the country increased following the beginning of gas transportations from Shahdeniz 2 to Turkey. The Southern Caucasus Pipeline has transported 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas so far.

Export of oil and petrochemical products made up 456,379 tonnes in January-March, up 10.5% in comparison to a year ago.