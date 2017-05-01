SOCAR exported 253,000 tons diesel fuel in 2017

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 47 090 tons of diesel fuel and 3 926 tons of aircraft fuel in April, 2017.

Report informs citing SOCAR, also, the company exported 117 tons of furnace oil, 8 314 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 358 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 4 710 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 2 908 tons of propylene and 1 405 tons of butylene butadiene fraction.

Totally, in January-April 2017, 252 918 tons of diesel fuel, 18 822 tons of jet fuel, 117 tons of furnace oil, 32 593 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 4 348 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 21 922 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 14 96 tons of propilen and 10 83 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported.

In April 2017, price of esterified gasoline price in the world market made (1 ton) 555,19 USD, jet fuel 493,19 USD, diesel fuel - 460,89 USD, 1%sulfur fuel oil - 306,35 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1 260 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 758,81 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 555,19 USD, propylene – 880 EUR/ton, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1 575 EUR.

In April, Brent crude oil was sold for 52,54 USD/barrel in the world markets, Urals for 51,75 USD/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for 53,83 USD.