SOCAR exported 219,000 tons of oil products to Georgia in 2017

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 219,336 tons of oil products were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgian market.

Report was informed in the SOCAR Energy Georgia, a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) in Georgia.

The company also noted that in total, 2,203 billion cubic meters of natural gas were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia in 2017.

SOCAR's activities in Georgia are carried out by SOCAR Energy Georgia. SOCAR Energy Georgia was established in 2006.

SOCAR carries out wholesale and retail sale of oil products from Azerbaijan and third parties in the Georgian market. The operations are carried out by SOCAR Georgia Petroleum. There are 115 filling stations acting under SOCAR brand in Georgia.

Azerbaijan is main gas supplier to Georgia. Azerbaijani gas is transported to Georgia via two pipelines - the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Gazimammad-Qazakh pipeline.

South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) transports gas extracted from Shah Deniz gas condensate field, while Gazimammad-Qazakh pipeline exports gas produced by SOCAR.

SOCAR Georgia Gas manages gas distribution network in Georgia. SOCAR Georgia Gas was established in 2007.