SOCAR exported 206,000 tons of diesel fuel in quarter I

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 60 674 tons of diesel fuel in March, 2017.

Report informs citing SOCAR, also, the company exported 3 960 tons of aircraft fuel, 7 912 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 2 355 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 6 282 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 4 814 tons of Liquid pyrolysis resin, 2 895 tons of propylene and 3 895 tons of butylene butadiene fraction.

Totally, in January-March 2017, 205 827 tons of diesel fuel, 14 896 tons of jet fuel, 24 279 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 3 989 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 17 212 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 11 188tons of propilen and 8 677 tons of butylene, butadiene fraction exported

In March 2017, price of esterified gasoline price in the world market made (1 ton) 517,72 USD, jet fuel 475,47 USD, diesel fuel - 448,48 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1 288 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 752,08 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 517,72 USD, propylene - 865 EUR/ton, absolute isopropyl alcohol 1 330 EUR.

In February, Brent crude oil was sold for 51,57 USD/barrel in the world markets, Urals for 50,20 USD/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for 52,86 USD.