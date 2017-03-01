SOCAR exported 2,7 mln tons crude oil from Ceyhan port this year

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 2 721,511 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) during January-February 2017.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 1 323,071 thousand tons of this volume exported last month.

Notably, indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and across the Mediterranean to the European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku. Daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was launched in 2006.