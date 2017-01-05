SOCAR exported 2.4 mln tons of oil from Supsa port last year

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 2 383 854 tons of crude oil from Supsa port (Black Sea, Georgia) in 2016.

Report informs citing SOCAR, this figure is less by 14.7% than in 2015.

170 965 tons of crude oil exported from Supsa port last year account for December, which is less by 32.5% than in December, 2015.

Notably, the indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and the company itself. Crude oil is transported to the port of Supsa via the Western Route Export Pipeline known as Baku-Supsa pipeline. Part of the oil, produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is delivered to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline was launched on April 17, 1999, annual throughput capacity is 7 mln tons.