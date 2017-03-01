SOCAR exported 160,000 tons crude oil from Novorossiysk port

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) during January-February 2017 exported 159 777 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 79 841 tons of this volume accounted for February.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the Black Sea port through territory of Russia. The contract on transportation of Azerbaijani oil was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow.The oil pipeline began operating in October 1996. The first supplies of oil to the world market were carried out on October 25, 1997.