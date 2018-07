Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ “SOCAR Georgia Petroleum” will also provide service to electromobiles at the filling station in Urbnisi, Georgia.

Report informs, this is the fifth city where SOCAR renders service to electromobiles.

According to information, earlier, "SOCAR Georgia Petroleum" has started providing similar services in Tbilisi, Batumi, Telavi and Kutaisi.