SOCAR expands CNG stations network

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will increase the number of CNG stations this year.

Report informs, SOCAR's Vice-president for Refining, David Mammadov isaid.

D. Mammadov said that three gas stations under SOCAR brand will be put into operation until the end of the year.

Vice-president added, the buses of BakuBus Ltd. are operating on compressed natural gas (CNG) and currently there are two similar stations in Baku.