SOCAR establishes new company

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) liquidated one of its subsidiaries - SOCAR-KP LLC.

    According to the information, creditors can express their demand in Baku, Suleiman Rustam, st 18within two months.

    In addition, SOCAR has established a new company. Thus, the Ministry of Taxes registered LLC SOCAR İT. The legal address is Baku, Narimanov district, Heydar Aliyev Ave., 113. The authorized capital of the company is 50,000 AZN, the legal representative is Ahmadov Vusal Mehman.

