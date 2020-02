The Ministry of Taxes has registered SOCAR Downstream Management LLC.

Report says, citing the Ministry, that the new commercial company is located at SOCAR Tower on Heydar Aliyev Avenue 121, Baku.

The company's authorized capital is AZN 1,000, and its legal representative is Turkish citizen Mustafa Mesut Ilter, Director General of SOCAR's STAR Refinery in Izmir, Turkey.