​SOCAR establishes new company

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and KBR (USA) established a joint venture for engineering services. Report informs, the new company is named SOCAR-KBR.
With the authorized capital of 500,000 AZN, the company was registered on July 14 this year and its legitimate representative is Tarlan Mammadov.
The SOCAR-KBR Supervisory Board includes Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Yasar Latifov, Ilham Nasirov, Jan Egil Braendeland, Nadesan Siva and Martin Simmonite.
A joint venture agreement on the establishment of engineering services was signed by the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie on March 18 in Baku.
