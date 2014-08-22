SOCAR established support block of the new platform in shallow water "Guneshli"

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has established support block of deep sea platforms №7 in shallow water field "Guneshli", Report informs. As company said, support block height of 151 meters installed at a water in depth of 147 meters. All works were carried out in accordance with the requirements of the international safety and quality standards. Installation of distribution systems on the block will also be carried out in the near future. Crane vessel "General Shikhlinski" will be used for that process. Currently, at the "Zig" construction site building of the top two modules and residential block continues. Also unit of distribution installation and upper modules are under construction.