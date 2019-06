SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. established SOCAR Turkiye Dogal Gas Yatirim AS to manage the companies bought from Germany’s EWE company.

Report informs citing Turkish media that Gunther Seymus was appointed as the head of the new company.

He has been working with SOCAR’s companies in Turkey and other countries for more than 10 years, and since May 2016 has been the advisor in SOCAR Turkey.