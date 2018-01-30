SOCAR enhances oil export 15% via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 1,498.1 thousand tons of oil in 2017 via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline (Novorossiysk port, the Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Ministry of Energy.on the Activity in Fuel and Energy Complex.

Last year, SOCAR's oil export via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was 15% more than in 2016.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the north. Through this pipeline, crude oil is transported to the Novorossiysk port passing from Russian territory. The contract was signed in Moscow on February 18, 1996. First oil was delivered to the world market on October 25, 1997.