SOCAR Energy Ukraine: We've set new benchmark sought by other players

Kiev. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Staying in the same price segment as competitors, SOCAR surprises consumers and gaining their trust with impeccable quality, service and innovation.

"After a while, today, we can already say that in Ukrainian cities, people are accustomed to such phenomena as SOCAR and service for them support transformed into a necessity.

Of course, we have set a new benchmark sought by other players. But that is our mission, moving on the path of continuous development in the belief that even the small things done with great love can change the world. We implement these changes into practice in the interests of Ukrainians", said in SOCAR.

The company noted the competitive advantage of SOCAR filling stations: "We went to the Ukrainian market under the brand of SOCAR in 2011, a team of associates, in which all, as they say, looked at one side. We are inspired by the idea to change the perception of quality standards in Fuel Retailing industry, give the opportunity to any Ukrainian to have the highest quality service as a natural attribute of a civilized economy. In many ways, the level of quality of our offer defined by innovations reflected in our customer service and the design of gas stations.

We were the first who offered free Wi-Fi, dry cleaning and packing luggage, business corner to its customers. Our customers can be absolutely confident in the quality of our fuels, as one of our key suppliers is a leading European oil refinery - ORLEN Lietuva (Lithuania), as well as food and beverages. From the first day of existence we have gourmet coffee.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine intends to continue its steady and planned growth in the Ukrainian market: "Our goal is to continue to surprise, delight and win our customer, in parallel changing from within.Steady and planned growth based on the greater systematization of activities.In this context, it is very important for us to keep the spirit of innovation and continue to create unique products with love and the conditions of their use, moving with the necessary speed.New organizational structure and the updated team of professionals will help us to sustain the balance between the arrangement and innovation."